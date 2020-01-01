Watch Now Provided by: MuleSoft Topic: Digital Transformation Format: Videos

More and more financial institutions are partnering with fintechs and leveraging Application Program Interfaces (APIs) to attract new prospects and to delight current consumers through unprecedented Customer Experience (CX). APIs offer a bridge between systems while paving a digital path to a connected financial ecosystem.



The institutions that are able to drive this digital transformation successfully, do not think of these capabilities as additional channels and services. Rather, these institutions understand that they must move from a vision of banking as a physical network of branches and ATMs, to a digital platform, comprising core capabilities such as account servicing and the provision of financial products that can be accessed wherever, and whenever, customers wish.



Join this webinar and learn how these institutions are building a digital banking platform with APIs.