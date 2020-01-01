COVID-19 Threat Intelligence Briefing

How threat actors are exploiting COVID-19 — their motivation and intent

The latest tactics, techniques and procedures adversaries are using to reach their objectives

The sectors and geographical regions being targeted by COVID-19 exploits

Steps you can take to proactively address these emerging threats

As the world works to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, cyber adversaries are only working harder — opportunistically trying to take advantage of global disruption with this new cyberattack vector. CrowdStrike® Intelligence closely monitors this adversary activity and is observing spikes in ongoing coronavirus-themed phishing attacks and scam campaigns.In this webcast, CrowdStrike exposes the threat actors that are attempting to exploit the confusion caused by COVID-19 and outlines the adversaries’ motivation, tactics and techniques. Armed with this information, you will learn how to identify COVID-19-themed threats, be better able to educate users and more effectively deploy proactive security measures.Join CrowdStrike Vice President of Intelligence Adam Meyers as he offers insights into how threat actors are actively taking advantage of COVID-19 to infiltrate organizations and achieve their objectives.Watch this webcast to learn: