Cyber Threat Intelligence Demystified

Today’s security professionals recognize that threat intelligence is a critical component in their cyber toolkit, enabling them to proactively respond and pre-empt advanced threats. Yet many of these same professionals are having a difficult time understanding the array of threat intelligence solutions and how to best utilize them within their organizations.This webcast addresses these challenges and highlights the importance of leveraging threat intelligence as a critical part of an effective cybersecurity strategy.Join CrowdStrike’s Director of the Strategic Threat Advisors Group, Jason Rivera, and learn how to get the most value out of threat intelligence by effectively applying it across your organization — from security operations to executive leadership.Listen and watch to: