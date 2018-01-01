Exclusive Insights & Lunch at the CBS Broadcast Center: Cloud, Automation, & AI

What it means to be 'Cloud-Ready' and how to get there. Getting your infrastructure ready for automation involves some decisive work, but the ROI is compelling.

The race to simplicity: How automation changes everything. Creating powerful 'on-prem' and 'off-prem' automation services to replicate, secure, and quantify your data simplifies your environment and not only gets you ahead but pushes you far in front.

Flash is a commodity. Predictive flash is a necessity. Leveraging predictive analytics based on artificial intelligence across your ecosystem will change the way your environment is managed, supported, and even upgraded.

Don't forget about security. We can't achieve automated simplicity without a secure infrastructure that's attuned to rapidly evolving threats.

"Hybrid IT" or "Hybrid Cloud" isn't just hype anymore; it's reality. Automation and AI drive faster, smarter, and less expensive operations, resulting in powerful hybrid infrastructures that any organization, large or small, can take advantage of.