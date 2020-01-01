Four ways enterprise strategies support COVID-19 pivots

We have all been forced to shift out of our normal routines and “business as usual.” The ability to adapt, with technology-enabled human interfaces and workflows, has become an important aspect of maintaining and growing business as we define our “new normal.”

Register for this on-demand webinar to learn about enterprise strategies to react, recover and retain their organizational agility in four key areas:
  • Managing employee and workforce experiences
  • Migrating business and operations to digital channels
  • Leveraging digital workflows and services to replace in-person touchpoints
  • Focusing on organizational resilience and prepare for change
