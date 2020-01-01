Free Digital Event: Seven Deadly Sins of Privileged Access

Register Now Provided by: Thycotic Topic: Security Format: HTML

Domain Admin accounts are just the tip of the privileged account iceberg. Common locations for privileged accounts are default credentials in servers, endpoints, and operating systems. They can also be found in virtual environments, software, cloud environments, databases, and within most applications.



Join Thycotic as they reveal the most common mistakes organizations make that increase the risk to privileged accounts. Find out what types of privileged accounts lie beneath the surface of your IT environment and they’ll show through live demos what you can do to navigate wisely and keep your organization safe.