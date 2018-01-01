Happy, Secure, and Reliable Webcast

Search

How to empower your workforce and IT. Access this short webcast to hear how new workforce trends have created a paradox between employees desire for greater flexibility and IT's need to control cost and data. Luckily, with a reliable partner like Dell, you can take advantage of our entire Lifecycle Services and Endpoint Security to make both groups happy while still cutting costs. In this webcast you'll hear...
  • What workforce trends have impacted employee expectations of technology
  • How IT can balance costs and security with employee happiness
  • How to apply this approach to the 4 phases of the PC Lifecycle
  • What solutions can help you save up to 25% of PC Lifecycle costs

