Hard to build, easy to break

Watch Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Artificial Intelligence Format: HTML

In a world of rapid change, digital transformation has taken center stage as a must-do imperative for organizations across every industry—not just for the future, but for today. Contrary to popular belief, people are just as important to ensure a successful digital transformation as technology. As the saying goes: “AI won’t replace managers, but managers who use AI will replace those who don’t.” Your ability to adapt to an even more digital future depends on your ability to develop the next generation of skills and adopt the right technology to future-proof your organization for a post-pandemic world.