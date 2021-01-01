How Expedia Modernized Operations on One of the World's Fastest-Moving IT Stacks

Watch Now Provided by: BigPanda Topic: Artificial Intelligence Format: Videos

The need for speed drives enterprises to adopt clouds, containers, micro-services and continuous delivery. The rise of DevOps has created a culture of optionality within organizations. With speed and optionality comes tremendous operational challenges. IT Ops, Site Reliability, DevOps teams have to deal with overwhelming alert volumes, continuous production changes, and dynamic service topologies.



The result? Frequent, long and painful outages impacting users and customers.



In this session, you will hear from Expedia, the World’s Travel Platform, on how they modernized Operations on one of the world's fastest-moving IT stacks, and why they chose the BigPanda AIOps platform to help them with their mission.



