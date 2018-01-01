How Machine Learning Finds Malware Needles in an AppStore Haystack

Watch Now Watch Now Provided by: SecurityTube.net Topic: Software Date Added: Dec 2015 Format: Webcast

Machine learning techniques are becoming more sophisticated. This webcast will include a live demo showing data analysis techniques and the results machine learning delivers in terms of classifying mobile applications with malicious or risky behavior. In this webcast, the presenter will also explain the difference between supervised and unsupervised algorithms used for machine learning as well as explain how users can use unsupervised machine learning to detect malicious or risky apps.