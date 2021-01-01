How Proven Marketplace Technology Can Transform Your Organization

How well-known marketplace models are proliferating in real estate, advertising, insurance, and many other industries.

The benefits of leveraging marketplace dynamics outside of capital markets including standardization, efficiency, enhanced transparency, new revenue streams, and more.

New use cases for a marketplace approach, including cryptocurrency exchanges, and tokenization of new assets including real estate, logistics contracts, and others.

Johan Toll, Vice President and Head of Digital Assets, Nasdaq

Ben Haaland, Business Development Manager, Nasdaq

, Business Development Manager, Nasdaq Alan Ross, Managing Director, Financial Services Industry, Microsoft Azure Engineering

As digital transformation marches inexorably forward, organizations are continuously taking a hard look at how they interact and transact inside their ecosystems. Many are finding that mature, long-proven capital markets technology can drive opportunities to maximize efficiencies, optimize operating models, and reveal new avenues for monetization.In the webinar, Microsoft and Nasdaq have partnered to examine new ways to generate business value at scale using proven capital markets technology. Click the link now to watch the on-demand version of Nasdaq’s pre-recorded live webinar and to participate in a conversation with industry experts who will explore: