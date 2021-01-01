How Proven Marketplace Technology Can Transform Your Organization

As digital transformation marches inexorably forward, organizations are continuously taking a hard look at how they interact and transact inside their ecosystems. Many are finding that mature, long-proven capital markets technology can drive opportunities to maximize efficiencies, optimize operating models, and reveal new avenues for monetization.
In the webinar Reimagining Global Markets: How Marketplace Technology is Driving Economies Forward
, Microsoft and Nasdaq have partnered to examine new ways to generate business value at scale using proven capital markets technology. Click the link now to watch the on-demand version of Nasdaq’s pre-recorded live webinar and to participate in a conversation with industry experts who will explore:
Speakers
- How well-known marketplace models are proliferating in real estate, advertising, insurance, and many other industries.
- The benefits of leveraging marketplace dynamics outside of capital markets including standardization, efficiency, enhanced transparency, new revenue streams, and more.
- New use cases for a marketplace approach, including cryptocurrency exchanges, and tokenization of new assets including real estate, logistics contracts, and others.
:
- Johan Toll, Vice President and Head of Digital Assets, Nasdaq
- Ben Haaland, Business Development Manager, Nasdaq
- Alan Ross, Managing Director, Financial Services Industry, Microsoft Azure Engineering