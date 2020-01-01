How to Reduce Your Attack Surface

Protecting your largest attack surface – people

Making your infrastructure and workloads invisible

Extending Zero Trust to connected devices

Preventing lateral movement

Learn the fundamentals for becoming a smaller target with Zero Trust SecurityWhether it’s adoption of the mobile workforce, heterogeneous and on-demand infrastructure or the proliferation of devices connecting to your corporate network, your attack surface is both a challenge and a risk.Join AppGate and Optiv as we tackle the challenges associated with sprawling IT and lateral movement. Learn how Zero Trust security can help reduce your attack surface, as well as the risk of a breach.In this webinar we’ll discuss: