Introducing P9 servers webcast

According to IDC, a global data avalanche is barreling towards every industry. It predicts a 10-fold data volume increase by 2025, bringing total global data to 163 zettabytes or 163 trillion GB. The complexity increases when 50 percent of global enterprises will rely on at least one public cloud platform. Taming this complexity to boost your bottom line requires scalable, low latency, cloud-ready IT infrastructure that can reliably and securely deliver blazing performance. IBM® Power Systems servers are designed from the ground up to meet these demands. And the latest generation IBM Power E950 and E980 are built on the advanced POWER9 architecture to maximize performance, availability, reliability and security—while minimizing your total cost of ownership (TCO).



Learn about the new features, benefits and value of the E950 & E980 servers and why it makes sense to move from older Power servers to these new POWER9 based enterprise solutions. Explore how these servers provide a simplified hybrid cloud experience with security and performance that scales affordably while continuing to provide industry leading reliability.



