Keys to Embracing (and Securing) a Remote Workforce

Examine the keys to supporting and securing a remote workforce

Offer tips on how to streamline your transition during this difficult time

Provide insights into how threat actors are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to infiltrate organizations and achieve their nefarious objectives

As the world works to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, more and more companies are recommending remote work for employees. However, rapidly transitioning large groups of employees to a remote workforce model comes with several significant challenges to IT teams, the network, architectures and even suppliers. At the same time, cyber adversaries are not taking a holiday, and are displaying new tactics and techniques designed to exploit this growing wave of confusion and chaos.CrowdStrike cybersecurity experts are uniquely qualified to help organizations make this transition smoothly. First, the cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and lightweight agent are ideally suited to supporting and securing remote workers. Second, since the beginning of the company, CrowdStrike has supported its own broad and widely dispersed workforce, giving us a deep institutional knowledge of how to do this securely and effectively.During this webcast, CrowdStrike experts will: