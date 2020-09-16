Live Webcast: Exploring Ransomware Root Causes and Trends

Join us for this LIVE Event on:

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 18:00 GMT

During this webinar, KPMG LLP and BlackBerry will discuss current ransomware root causes and trends. Specifically, why are ransomware events successful from initial infection through propagation? What are the most common control gaps that allow the attackers to be successful? Finally, we will discuss the bad actors’ increasing tendency to commit “layered extortion.” Join this webinar to learn where you might be vulnerable and how to protect yourself from future attacks.

By registering for this webinar, the personal information you provide on this site will be shared with KPMG and BlackBerry and you may be contacted regarding their respective products and solutions. For more information: KPMG Privacy Policy and BlackBerry Privacy Policy.