Live Webcast: Get ahead of an attack: What weaknesses do hackers see in your network?

Join us for this LIVE Event on:

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 18:00 GMT

You are at war. You, and every other IT professional on the planet, are at war with hackers and attackers. It’s not just individual geeks trying to break into your defenses; attacks might come from competitors, organized criminals, and even nation-state digital warriors. You have to protect against every eventuality, but all they have to do is find one weakness.

You reinforce your defenses and game out possible attack scenarios, hoping to stay one step ahead of the next breach attempt. It’s a game of cat and mouse, of stealth and overt onslaught. The thing is, if you knew ahead of time where the assault was concentrated, you could target your defenses. If you could identify every vector the hackers might find, you could prevent another battle.

But what if you could? CBS Interactive is proud to present “Get ahead of an attack: What weaknesses do hackers see in your network?,” a live, interactive webcast covering how to improve your threat and attack surface intelligence.

Learn how cyberattacks are increasing and getting more expensive. We’ll take a special look at the jump in cyberattacks in the era of COVID-19.

Explore how the concept of “fog of war” applies to cyberattack and defense and how the enemy’s perception of your attack surface will guide their strategy of engagement.

Discover tools and techniques for seeing your attack surface from an external perspective and examine ways to improve your overall threat intelligence.

Don't miss “Get ahead of an attack: What weaknesses do hackers see in your network?” Join Netenrich CISO Brandon Hoffman and CBS Interactive Distinguished Lecturer David Gewirtz, one of the nation’s leading cybersecurity experts, in a lively discussion about how your enterprise can take on the bad guys increased threat and attack surface intelligence can help you fight back (and win) more effectively and efficiently. Register now and tune in on September 15 at 11 PT / 2 ET!