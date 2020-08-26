Live Webcast: Why Edge Computing Could Be Your Key to New Markets

Join us for this LIVE Event on:

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 18:00 GMT

Digital businesses excel at being connected – to their customers, suppliers, partners, and stakeholders at all times, anywhere in the world. This connectivity can help your digital business evolve toward data-driven operations, empowering the organization to deliver innovative products and services that drive greater revenue.But what is the path of least resistance to achieve this connectivity? How does edge computing fit into your current “cloud-first” or hybrid cloud model? What’s the best way to bring down the cost of operating applications and workloads? These are just a few of the lines of inquiry that technology companies are facing today.Tune in as our panel of experts conducts a lively discussion, bringing different perspectives on how “the edge” has become increasingly relevant to tech organizations. Leave with a new lens to examine how your business may benefit from rethinking edge computing as you strive to reach new markets. Join an interactive conversation featuring:, CEO and founder at Edgevana Inc., a company that provides improved access to global data center capacity. Mark is a renowned expert on IT innovation, efficiency, and cloud adoption., VP and Field CTO for Enterprise Technology at CenturyLink. David specializes in helping customers unlock the benefits of placing mission-critical workloads milliseconds away from digital interactions., VP Edge Compute and CDN at CenturyLink. Dave is responsible for CenturyLink’s global network architectures and has contributed to the development of numerous protocols, including MPLS Traffic Engineering.Don’t miss this insightful and actionable event!