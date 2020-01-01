No CISO? No Problem. Cybersecurity Solutions for Today’s SMBs

During this live video session, industry experts will discuss:

  • The best ways to present cybersecurity to SMBs and explain its importance
  • The biggest cyber threats faced by SMBs today, and what is their best defense strategy
  • How SMBs with limited budgets and/or IT resources can still stay protected
  • The importance of a response plan in case an SMB is impacted by a cyber attack
  • The future of the cybersecurity landscape and the role of emerging technologies

Panelists:

Jaya Baloo - Chief Information Security Officer, Avast

Richard Tubb - The IT Business Growth Expert"

