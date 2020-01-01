No CISO? No Problem. Cybersecurity Solutions for Today’s SMBs

During this live video session, industry experts will discuss:
-
The best ways to present cybersecurity to SMBs and explain its importance
-
The biggest cyber threats faced by SMBs today, and what is their best defense strategy
-
How SMBs with limited budgets and/or IT resources can still stay protected
-
The importance of a response plan in case an SMB is impacted by a cyber attack
-
The future of the cybersecurity landscape and the role of emerging technologies
Panelists:
Jaya Baloo - Chief Information Security Officer, Avast
Richard Tubb - The IT Business Growth Expert"