On Demand Vendor Webcast: Research and Discovery Data Warehousing for Real-World Business benefit

How do research and discovery data warehouses benefit the entire business model?

What is the best approach to get ready for a research and discovery project, particularly when there is a need to include unstructured data, such as documents and web content, as well as structured data?

What are the business and technical considerations involved in taking the solution towards automation and production? How can these challenges be overcome? What is the value in using AI, or is it just more hype?

Enterprise decision-makers often struggle with the assimilation of data from business-critical systems into a modern enterprise information architecture. Insights are potentially being lost, because of the challenges around adding data from heritage or legacy business-critical operational systems into a fast-moving, data-focused business environment. For line-of-business professionals, it is not easy to find quick wins and realize the potential benefits in the data.In this session, we will examine the role that research and discovery data warehouses can play in bridging that gap -- incorporating data from business-critical and heritage systems into a modernized infrastructure and providing actionable insights. The following topics will be discussed:Join this session to understand the business benefits of research and discovery data warehousing and to obtain a roadmap to analytics success.