Date Added: Jan 2014 Format: Webcast

Lower level network protocols have been around for decades and haven't changed much in that time. A number of tools to exploit weaknesses in those protocols have been released over the years, and those haven't changed much either. In this webcast, the presenter will focus on layer 2 and layer 3 protocols, their weaknesses, and how to protect against exploitation.