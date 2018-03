Watch Now Watch Now Provided by: SecurityTube.net Topic: Security Date Added: Aug 2014 Format: Webcast

Before Smartphone's and iPads, before the Internet or the personal computer, a misfit group of technophiles, blind teenagers, hippies, and outlaws figured out how to hack the world's largest machine: the telephone system. In this webcast, the presenter will explain about some lessons identified (if not actually learned!) relevant to today's network security environment.