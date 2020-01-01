The PPP Flexibility Act: New Options and Tax Strategies for your Business

Watch our latest SAP Concur webinar on The Flexibility Act. SAP Concur Specialist, Christine Malcolm, will host CPA and President of The Marks Group, Gene Marks, for a special webcast to discuss the new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act, signed into law June 2020.

During this webinar, we will discuss:
  • The changes to the time windows related to the spending and repayment of funds
  • The revision to mandatory payroll spending and its impact on the payment of payroll taxes
  • The two new exceptions that let borrowers obtain full loan forgiveness
  • Options and tax strategies for making the most of PPP loans
