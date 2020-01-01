Threat Intelligence – the new driver for incident response

Watch Now Provided by: Cisco Topic: Security Format: Videos

Malware in financial services has grown 24x. SLED is facing 70X more malicious cryptomining. Professional services has 20x more ransomware. Threats are not slowing down. If you’re swimming in silos and relying on tools that don’t integrate or share intelligence it’s only going to be harder to respond.



You need to be able to see what’s happening across all of your email, cloud apps, web traffic, and endpoints — anywhere users go.​​ Find out how you can shorten your response time, and garner the information you need to be effective in one central place.



We will explain the steps you can take to detect and investigate threats faster, to completely remediate incidents across your environment.