Three ways Waivers are going digital in the Enterprise

Easily create zero-contact waiver experiences—Transform your paper process to digital for effortless waiver signing and management.

Rapidly convert paper forms—Use Adobe Scan to transform existing documents to digital forms—at no extra charge.

Send waivers in bulk—MegaSign lets you upload a waiver form (.doc or PDF) and a list of recipients to efficiently send in bulk.

In the new normal that is emerging out of the global pandemic, every business is looking to ensure safe environments for their employees, customers and loved ones. Whether it's for a restaurant, sporting event, healthcare provider, or school, getting signed liability waivers is key to resuming operations. Adobe Sign lets you get digital liability waivers filled out and signed, both in-person and online.In this on-demand webinar, you’ll learn how to: