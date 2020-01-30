Webcast - Okta + ICSynergy: Hybrid IT Got You Down? There's A Better Way with Identity

Join us for this LIVE Event on:

Thursday, January 30, 2020

2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 19:00 GMT

How organizations should approach their Hybrid IT and on-premise solutions

How to control access to on-premise and cloud resources from a single identity platform

The best practices on how to consolidate access to Hybrid IT resources at scale in large organizations

Today, 69% of organizations run their apps in multiple cloud and on-prem environments*. This creates many Hybrid IT challenges, with many organizations struggling to consistently secure access to apps from ground to cloud. In this webinar, we will explore best practices for approaching and controlling access to Hybrid IT resources from a unified identity platform. Join speakers from Okta, ICSynergy, and ADS to learn: