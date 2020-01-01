10 steps to cleaning up Active Directory

Provided by:
One Identity
Data Management
PDF
This document provides 10 steps that you can take to remediate user account problems in AD and to prevent them from occurring in the future. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology such as Microsoft SharePoint, so no significant prerequisites will hinder your ability to implement my recommendations.
It also shows how
Active Roles from One Identity ties into each of the
10 steps. You will see how Active
Roles can help you accomplish the
goal of each step — or in some
cases, obviates the need for it.