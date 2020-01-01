10 steps to cleaning up Active Directory

Download Now Provided by: One Identity Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

This document provides 10 steps that you can take to remediate user account problems in AD and to prevent them from occurring in the future. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology such as Microsoft SharePoint, so no significant prerequisites will hinder your ability to implement my recommendations.



It also shows how Active Roles from One Identity ties into each of the 10 steps. You will see how Active Roles can help you accomplish the goal of each step — or in some cases, obviates the need for it.