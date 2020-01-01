2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection & Response

Network Detection and Response (NDR) is rapidly emerging as a must-have capability in modern security operations, providing In its second annual Market Guide for Network Detection and Response*, Gartner provides insight into this accelerating market. Key takeaways from Gartner include:

"Enterprises should strongly consider NDR solutions to complement signature-based tools and network sandboxes. Many Gartner clients have reported that NDR tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed."

We're pleased to say ExtraHop is included as a Representative Vendor in this new high-growth category of Network Detection and Response.

Read the guide to understand which gap we believe NDR fills in the crowded cyber security market, as well as which vendors can support key security objectives including hybrid and multicloud visibility, faster incident response, and stronger security hygiene.