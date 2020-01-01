2020 RSAC Advisory Board Predictions

Learn More Provided by: RSA Conference Topic: Security Format: HTML

If 2019 has taught the cybersecurity industry anything at all, it is that regardless of size or sector, every organization is a target of a possible cyberattack. According to Norton, more than four billion records were breached in 2019. As the number of breached records continues to grow, so does the cost of defending against malicious actors.



According to Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2020 and Beyond, technology will become even more intertwined with all aspects of human behavior. What does that mean for 2020? We again looked to our Advisory Board, who bring rich and diverse experiences to their work, to understand how the relationship between humans and technology will continue to evolve. Recognizing that there is hope in looking ahead, the Advisory Board tried to focus on some forward-thinking and optimistic predictions of what to expect in the year ahead.