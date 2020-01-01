3 Essential Elements of a Zero Trust Network Access Strategy (Dutch)

Read More Provided by: Switchpoint Topic: Security Format: PDF

Connectivity, hardware and collaboration tools keep changing and evolving. The ever expanding possibilities bring with them new dangers.



How can you keep your company secure in these challenging times? A full zero trust approach, understanding and monitoring everyone and everything on the network, seems to be the solution.



Digital innovation pushes productivity ever forward, but these changes give rise to new security challenges. Attackers, malware and infected devices can roam free in the network if they manage to circumvent traditional check points.



The solution to this complex problem is Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). ZTNA transforms the traditional open network model with build in trust to a zero trust environment, tightly monitoring what’s going on.



In this white paper, you’ll discover the 3 essential elements for a successful Zero Trust Network Access strategy.