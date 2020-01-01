451 Research Report: Industrial IoT and the IT/OT Operational Edge

Find Out More Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Internet of Things Format: PDF

"The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents the convergence of manufacturing and industrial processes, often called operational technology (OT), with the highly interconnected digitally transformed enterprise, powered by information technology (IT). It offers opportunities for long-established industrial enterprises to optimize for greater efficiency, find new revenue streams and gain competitive advantage over rivals. In this 451 Research Pathfinder, we detail the evolution and current deployment of IoT within the industrial sector and explore the corporate cultural and technology challenges that must be overcome to achieve full industrial IoT success. "