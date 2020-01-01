451 Research Report: Industrial IoT and the IT/OT Operational Edge

Provided by:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Topic:
Internet of Things
Format:
PDF
"The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents the convergence of manufacturing and
industrial processes, often called operational technology (OT), with the highly interconnected
digitally transformed enterprise, powered by information technology (IT). It offers opportunities
for long-established industrial enterprises to optimize for greater efficiency, find new revenue
streams and gain competitive advantage over rivals. In this 451 Research Pathfinder, we
detail the evolution and current deployment of IoT within the industrial sector and explore the
corporate cultural and technology challenges that must be overcome to achieve full industrial
IoT success. "