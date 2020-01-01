5 Common Perimeter Exposures

Download Now Provided by: Expanse Topic: Security Format: PDF

Certain types of attacks are straightforward and easy to understand. Email phishing tries to trick users into opening a link or entering their credentials. DDoS attacks flood websites with so much traffic that the real communications can’t get through.



Other network attacks are more difficult to understand. The details of the exposure can have a big influence on the ease of the attack and the nature of the impacts. In this paper, we’ll highlight five of the most common perimeter exposures and discuss how you can address them