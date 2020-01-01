5 Common Perimeter Exposures

Provided by:
Certain types of attacks are straightforward and easy to understand.
Email phishing tries to trick users into opening a link or entering their
credentials. DDoS attacks flood websites with so much traffic that
the real communications can’t get through.
Other network attacks are more difficult to understand. The details
of the exposure can have a big influence on the ease of the attack
and the nature of the impacts. In this paper, we’ll highlight five of
the most common perimeter exposures and discuss how you can
address them