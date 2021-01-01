5 essentials from your endpoint security partner

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are an important part of the IT
environment, providing the knowledge and the trusted partnerships
that enable organizations of all sizes to embrace innovations made
available by our era of digital transformation.
When it comes to managing cybersecurity, safeguarding client endpoints is a critical piece of the MSP service offering. MSPs should have an endpoint security vendor that helps them overcome common issues that can cut into profits and lead to client churn.
Your vendor should provide:
- Simplify deployment across multiple endpoints
- Optimize time efficiency with prioritized alerts and responses
- Automate isolation and remediation of infections
- Make it easy to manage your clients at scale
- Enable you to demonstrate value to your clients