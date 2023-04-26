5 Steps to Greater Digital Resilience
Breaches, downtime, incidents — disruption is inevitable. It has become paramount for organizations to increase the resilience of their systems and processes, which enables them to bounce back and continue to innovate, no matter what arises.
In this guide, we outline five strategies that can increase the digital resilience of your organization. Some findings include:
- Greater observability maturity is correlated with fewer outages, and 69% lower MTTR.
- AIOps measurably reduces MTTD (for 59% of organizations that adopt AIOps).
- Security vendor consolidation reduces complexity and improves risk posture for organizations.