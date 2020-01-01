7-steps to cultivate a thriving API ecosystem

Co-create value partners, customers, and third-party developers.

Treat APIs as products through design, delivery, and consumption.

Build your organization’s roadmap for creating an API ecosystem.

With an API ecosystem, businesses can democratize access to their existing assets and capabilities through APIs that can be securely shared with external parties. An API ecosystem extends the value of these APIs by bringing internal and external stakeholders together to share knowledge, tools, and assets. This allows organizations to stay agile, deliver faster, and maximize investments. MuleSoft, in partnership with ProgrammableWeb, has created a baseline methodology for establishing an API ecosystem with a customer-centric mindset.In this whitepaper, you will learn how to: