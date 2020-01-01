A 3-step guide to insurance transformation

An overview of the challenges insurers are facing in the industry.

How a new IT operating model – API-led connectivity – allows IT teams to unlock data from legacy systems and drive reuse across the enterprise.

Strategies for using APIs to create a single view of the customer and build connected customer experiences.

Traditional insurers are no longer safe with insurtechs challenging incumbents to rethink their business and operating models. This mass disruption creates increased pressure on IT to deliver intrinsic business value, including new services, customer touchpoints, and experiences. Successful insurance transformation requires rethinking the traditional IT operating model to allow IT to focus on creating reusable assets that empower lines of business. Doing so increases IT’s delivery capacity, making businesses more agile.Read this whitepaper to learn: