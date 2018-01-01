A Compact Beam Reconfigurable Antenna for Symmetric Beam Switching

Download Now Download Now Provided by: EMW Publishing Topic: Mobility Date Added: Jun 2012 Format: PDF

In this paper, two radiation pattern-reconfigurable antennas are designed to operate near the frequency of 1.8GHz. The geometry of the proposed antennas is symmetric with respect to the vertical center line. The electrical shapes of the antennas are composed of a monopole-loaded loop and an open wire. The open wire functions as either a director or reflector for the two antennas. Depending on the switching state, the antennas can select between two beam directions with no input impedance difference.