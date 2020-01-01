A Forrester Consulting Thought Leadership Paper Commissioned By SAP Concur

Download Now Provided by: SAP Topic: SMBs Format: PDF

It's no surprise that a productive employee is an engaged employee, and an engaged employee is good for your business. Forrester and SAP Concur conducted an online survey with decision-makers responsible for corporate-level technology investment at global enterprises. The research shows that as employee experience (EX) becomes a critical driver of business success, firms must focus on optimizing the process and tools which impact employee's daily activities - such as travel, expense and invoice management. According to the survey, 63% of survey respondents name travel and expense management software as one of the most important tools when it comes to good EX. 68% of respondents said the same of accounts payable (AP) automation tools.