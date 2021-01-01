A Guide to Build vs. Buy Service Models for Threat Detection and Response

To quickly identify malicious and anomalous activities,
prioritize the most severe risks and swiftly take action
to disrupt or contain a threat, organizations need
appropriate infrastructure, threat intelligence, and staff
support. Many paths can lead to an effective detection
and response program. The biggest question many
decision-makers have as they start to chart their
organization’s path is whether to build and manage
detection and response capabilities or engage a
managed security service provider (MSSP) to help bring
all the right pieces together.