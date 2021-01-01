A guide to help you sell globally with PayPal

Download Now Provided by: Paypal Topic: E-Commerce Format: PDF

While many industries saw revenue slow down in 2020, some even grinding to a halt, global eCommerce thrived - surging to $4.28T USD from $3.35T the year before. As the uneven pandemic recovery continues, it’s clear shopping behaviours have changed for good. The global eCommerce market is booming, and borders are no longer barriers. For merchants looking to grow their customer base and their revenue, cross-border commerce represents a new frontier - with unprecedented possibilities.



According to the PayPal 2021 Borderless Commerce Report, many merchants realize this is a golden opportunity. They want to get in on the action. But concerns about perceived roadblocks may be holding them back.



Selling to foreign markets used to be complicated, confusing and expensive. But the reality today is very different. With the right tools and support, you can sell around the world with ease and confidence - and the sooner you start, the better.



This playbook is designed to help you understand how to tap into the world of opportunity beyond your borders. Build resilience for your business and drive growth by pivoting now. Take advantage of new norms, reach new customers and markets, and thrive.