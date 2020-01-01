A Migration Guide for Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions

Provided by:
There are many reasons for switching mobile device management (MDM) solutions. Whether your current provider doesn’t provide the support you expect or you simply require a more robust tool, switching vendors doesn’t have to be overwhelming or painful.
This guide prepares you for the change, providing the necessary steps to transition your devices in a way that minimizes disruptions to your team’s work.
We’ll walk you through a migration timeline with crucial checkpoints, creating a pre-move checklist, and step-by-step workflow to ensure transition success.