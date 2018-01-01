A New Ecology Model for Internet Worm Security Threat Evaluation

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Science and Development Network (SciDev.Net) Topic: Security Date Added: Apr 2013 Format: PDF

Welchia worms were launched to terminate the Blaster worms and patch the vulnerable hosts. They created complex worm interactions as well as detrimental impact on infrastructure. Worm propagation analysis, including exploring mechanisms of predator-prey worms' propagation and formulating effects of network/worm parameters, has great importance for worm containment and host protection. In this paper, an integrated worm ecology model is given to study the propagation of such worms. The analytical results provide insights of the worm design and impact to network. The simulation results verify the correctness of the authors' model and show the effectiveness of the worm model by applying it to the LiOn/Cheese and MSBlaster/Welchia.