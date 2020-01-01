A New Sequence for Bioinformatics HPC

The UK National Health Service is collaborating with university partners to transform public health and personalized medicine with the power of high performance computing.Bioscience teams at NHS and the UK’s Cloud Infrastructure for Microbial Bioinformatics project need high performance computing and storage systems to enable next-generation genome sequencing technologies.The CLIMB project is a collaboration among Warwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Swansea, Bath and Leicester Universities and the Quadram Institute Bioscience. It is dedicated to developing and deploying a world-leading cyber-infrastructure for microbial bioinformatics, providing cloud-based compute, storage and analysis tools for microbiologists across the UK, accompanied by a wide range of bioinformatics training activities.