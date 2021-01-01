A New Take on Cloud Shared Responsibility

Download Now Provided by: Extrahop Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

By now, it’s assumed that most cloud customers have a good grasp on the shared responsibility model, but the models offered by providers are sometimes more akin to a business proposal than a security plan. Without clarity, the path to a secure cloud infrastructure becomes murky.



This SANS white paper will help you navigate cloud infrastructure nuances and strengthen your security posture. Learn the key components of a cloud-based detection and response model and understand the strengths and limitations of on-premises tools when applied to the cloud.



Download this ExtraHop-sponsored white paper to learn more.