A Novel Approach for Script Based Password Generation by Using Image Partitioning

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Computer Science and Telecommunications Topic: Security Date Added: Oct 2013 Format: PDF

With increasing demand of security, ample of security measures and techniques have been proposed in the literature. Text or password based authentication can be easily compromised with few finger strokes or attacks. Image-Based-Authentication (I.B.A.) is a good alternative since images are easier to recall than alphanumeric passwords. Therefore, in this paper a novel approach has been proposed which supports script provided by its user to generate password by using image partitioning. It increases the extent of security and provides a user-friendly environment. It displays a set of image blocks that are randomly arranged.