Download Now Download Now Provided by: Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers Topic: Date Added: Oct 2012 Format: PDF

In recent years, new business and research opportunities have been increasingly emerging in the field of large-scale context-aware pervasive systems (e.g. pervasive health-care, city traffic monitoring, environmental monitoring, and smart grids). These large-scale pervasive systems are characterized by the need to employ large number of context sources, process massive amounts of real-time context data, provide services to numerous context-aware applications, and cope with higher volatility of the environment. This paper proposes the Origins Model - a programming model for context-aware applications in large-scale pervasive systems. In the Origins Model, an origin is an abstraction of any source of context information.