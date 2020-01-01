A Proven Approach to Cloud Workload Security

As a cybersecurity company that has built one of the biggest cloud architectures in the world,
CrowdStrike has gained an exceptional vantage point and garnered unique experience on what
it takes to secure cloud workloads.
This white paper shares some of the knowledge and experience the CrowdStrike team has
gained from securing its own cloud. It begins by describing the major factors that make the
cloud vulnerable to threats and sharing some security-related observations made by the
CrowdStrike cloud team. It then explains CrowdStrike’s approach to protecting a cloud
infrastructure that is processing trillions of events per week and continues to grow as the
company adds new capabilities to the Falcon platform and gains new customers. The paper
concludes by describing the role the Falcon platform can play in protecting cloud workloads.
Download this white paper to learn
:
- The reasons behind breaches in the cloud
- The trends CrowdStrike has observed from securing one of the world’s largest cloud
platforms
- The three-pronged security strategy CrowdStrike uses to guide its cloud security initiatives
- How the CrowdStrike cloud-native platform protects all workloads, regardless of their
location