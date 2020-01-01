A Proven Approach to Cloud Workload Security

The reasons behind breaches in the cloud

The trends CrowdStrike has observed from securing one of the world’s largest cloud platforms

The three-pronged security strategy CrowdStrike uses to guide its cloud security initiatives

How the CrowdStrike cloud-native platform protects all workloads, regardless of their location

As a cybersecurity company that has built one of the biggest cloud architectures in the world, CrowdStrike has gained an exceptional vantage point and garnered unique experience on what it takes to secure cloud workloads.This white paper shares some of the knowledge and experience the CrowdStrike team has gained from securing its own cloud. It begins by describing the major factors that make the cloud vulnerable to threats and sharing some security-related observations made by the CrowdStrike cloud team. It then explains CrowdStrike’s approach to protecting a cloud infrastructure that is processing trillions of events per week and continues to grow as the company adds new capabilities to the Falcon platform and gains new customers. The paper concludes by describing the role the Falcon platform can play in protecting cloud workloads.