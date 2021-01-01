A Quantitative Comparison of UPS Monitoring and Servicing Approaches Across Edge Environments

Provided by: Schneider Electric
Topic: Data Management
Format: PDF
A fleet of single-phase UPSs distributed geographically across many edge sites presents unique challenges when it comes to monitoring and servicing.

In this paper we present key considerations when deciding between managing the fleet of UPSs yourself vs. outsourcing that responsibility to a third-party vendor or partner. A tool is also presented that provides a framework for discussion on quantifying the costs associated with each alternative.

We walk through four scenarios and demonstrate how key drivers like age distribution of the fleet and cost of downtime influence which approach makes financial sense.
