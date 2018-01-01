A Resource Management Mechanism of WBAN for Wireless USB Support

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Science & Engineering Research Support soCiety (SERSC) Topic: Security Date Added: May 2013 Format: PDF

In this paper, an IEEE 802.15.6 Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN) medium access control protocol is developed to support a Wireless USB (WUSB) application as a Protocol Adaptation Layer (PAL). However, current WBAN protocol still does not have well-defined QoS mapping and resource allocation mechanisms to support multimedia streams with requested QoS parameters. To solve this problem, the authors propose a novel Resource Management Mechanism (RMM). The proposed method provides fair and adaptive QoS provisioning to isochronous streams according to current traffic loads and their requested QoS parameters through executing a satisfaction of QoS algorithm at WUSB/WBAN host.