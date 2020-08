Network security is no longer confined to the data center. As security shifts to the cloud, the tried-and-true perimeter-based model just can’t keep up. Today’s cybersecurity professionals are contending with an entirely new type of network and an entirely new set of security needs. In this ebook, we’ll look at where the security landscape is heading, identify the gaps in today’s security stack, and highlight the steps you can take to keep your organization safe and secure, today and tomorrow.