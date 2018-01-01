A Robust Approach for Detecting Data Leakage and Data Leaker in Organizations

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Iosrjournals Topic: Big Data Date Added: Aug 2013 Format: PDF

In organizations sensitive data transaction is having less security because there may be a misusability of data from one to other from past years. In previous methods they calculated how much data is leaked but didn't find who is leaked. In this paper, the authors find leakage and leaker. A data distributor has given sensitive data to a set of supposedly trusted agents (third parties). Some of the data has leaked and found in an unauthorized place (e.g., on the web or somebody's laptop).